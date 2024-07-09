Youth dies after bike collides with cop’s vehicle in Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old boy died and his friend suffered serious injuries when their bike collided with the car allegedly belonging to Nilgiris SP P Sundaravadivel near the Kallar bridge in Mettupalayam on Monday.

According to sources, a car bearing the registration number TN 43 G 0990 and featuring police sticker was proceeding towards Mettupalayam from Ooty on Monday evening.

Two youths Altaf (18) and Junaid (21) were riding on a bike from Mettupalayam towards Ooty. The vehicles collided head-on near the Kallar bridge. In the impact, the youths were thrown out, and the bike went up in flames.

Mettupalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the injured youth to Mettupalayam GH. Altaf (18) and Junaid (21) were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where Altaf died. Mettupalayam police are investigating. Sources said the car was used by Nilgiris SP P Sundaravadivel.