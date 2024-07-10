Forest department to axe nearly 2,200 trees for TANSIDCO project in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The forest department (Dindigul division) has identified nearly 2,200 trees in Aralikuthu Kulam of Kadayam village, the site of the upcoming TANSIDCO industrial estate in Dindigul. After land acquisition, the department will axe these trees.

The forest department began an initial assessment of the trees after a notification was issued for the proposed site of the project in Kadayam village of Oddanchatram taluk. Various species of trees, including Acacia and Indian Beech, were identified on the site spread across over 45 acres. Most trees are over 40 years old.

Speaking to TNIE, a top forest department official said, "During the preliminary assessment, we found that these trees were planted forty years ago, as part of the forest department’s afforestation activities in the 1980s. Mixed tree species were planted for the benefit of the village. A final assessment will be done to determine the financial value of the trees. As the government is planning development activities, all these trees will be cut. During the assessment, we will also decide whether they will be used as fuel wood or timber."

P Selvaraj, a farmer said, "It is shocking to know that the forest department will be cutting the trees in the pond. These activities of both the forest department and state government will not be tolerated. We will object and launch a massive agitation."

A top official from the Dindigul district administration said, "We are yet to get the final assessment report from the forest department and a final decision will be taken by the District Green Committee (Dindigul), headed by the district collector. Based on these, appropriate action will be taken. Compensation will be given to the forest department by the revenue department or TANSIDCO."