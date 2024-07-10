Groundwater in over 30 per cent of firkas in TN over-exploited: WRD report

CHENNAI: A total of 57% of the 1,202 firkas surveyed by the Water Resources Department for groundwater use have been classified as over-exploited (395, nearly 30%), semi-critical (227) or critical (64). Firkas (or revenue blocks) are a group of revenue villages.

According to WRD’s assessment report for the year 2023-24 accessed by TNIE, firkas are classified as over-exploited if the stage of groundwater extraction (SoE), a measure of annual ground water extraction over annual extractable ground water resource, is 100% or more. It means that the extraction is more than the capacity to recharge. The firkas are classified as semi-critical if the SoE is 70% to 90 % and critical when it is 90% to 100 %.

Expressing concern over 395 firkas being classified as over-exploited, farmers have requested that the state government take measures to prevent groundwater exploitation, considering the future requirements.

KV Elankeeran, president, Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, told TNIE, “Historically, the state has had numerous tanks, lakes, and linkage channels and canals. Excess rainwater would naturally flow into nearby lakes and tanks during the rainy season through designated channels. But most of the waterbodies and their surrounding areas are occupied nowadays. There is no way for water to flow logically”.