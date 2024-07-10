MaSu highlights TN’s success story in healthcare at Harvard

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s focus on primary health care and promotive health, its medical services recruitment system, drug procurement and distribution system, secondary and tertiary care and the state’s flagship schemes have contributed to its success in the sector, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian in his presentation on the efficient health systems and achievements of the Tamil Nadu government, at the Harvard University.

The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has reached out to 14 million beneficiaries between July 2009 and June 2024, with claims approved for a total of $136.25 billion. Out of the total beneficiaries, 4.32 million received care at government hospitals with claims amounting to $49.45 billion, the minister said in his presentation.

Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme, home-based screening services by Woman Health Volunteers (WHVs) from self-help groups selected through the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, were taken up. One WHV is assigned for each health sub-centre area. “Improved service coverage and outcomes by making services available, accessible and affordable, strengthens greater equity, social inclusion and community participation and social accountability of the Department of Health and Family Welfare,” the minister said.