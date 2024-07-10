Renovation of bus stand for private buses to be completed in a month in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Omnibus bus stand renovation project carried out by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to be completed in about a month. The bus stand located in Ward 48 of the central zone on the Sathy Main Road is one of the busiest bus terminals in the city and is maintained by the civic body. While the government buses have depots at Singanallur, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, and Mettupalayam Road, the private buses from across the city are operated from the bus stand that is situated near Gandhipuram flyover.

The bus terminus which is spread across 1.5 acres of land has been facing a lot of issues due to space crunch, lack of amenities, and rising number of private buses. After the Gandhipuram flyover connecting the Dr Nanjappa Road with the Sathy Main Road via GP Signal was completely built, the officials planned to shift the bus stand to a different location considering the spike in traffic congestion. However, the plan was dropped after the announcement of the Vellalore integrated bus terminus project.

As omni bus operators and the public awaited the shifting of the bus stand, the Vellalore IBT project came to a screeching halt. In this situation, the CCMC officials planned to give a facelift to the bus stand on the Sathy Main Road considering the welfare of the public as well as the bus operators. A proposal was sent to the CMA by the CCMC demanding funds under the Central Grants Fund (CGF) for the Omnibus bus stand renovation project and the CMA gave the nod and funds for the project.

The CCMC has now completed majority of the renovation work on the Sathyamangalam Road and the project will be fully finished in about one and a half month.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “The works are being carried out in full swing. Most of the renovation works has been finished. Once opened, the renovated bus terminus will have a total capacity of 42 bus bays and a floating capacity of handling 300 buses. Apart from bus bays, tensile roofings, seatings, and restroom facilities are being constructed as part of the renovation works. The project will be thrown open to the public in about a month and a half.”