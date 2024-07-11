De-addiction centre in TN sealed over inmate’s death; 6 held for assault

KALLAKURICHI: Six persons, including the chairman, staff, and inmates of a de-addiction centre near Tirukoilur were arrested in connection with the murder of a man admitted for treatment. The centre was subsequently sealed.

The deceased has been identified as P Rajasekhar (38) from J Sithamur village. Sources at Manalurpet police station said Rajasekhar was admitted to the centre, run by Lotus Foundation and chaired by MG Kamaraj (54) at Kuchipalayam village, and that the staff from the centre took him to Government Hospital in Tirukoilur claiming he had fallen ill suddenly.

However, the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival and informed the Manalurpet police as Rajasekhar had injury marks on the body.

Police arrived at the scene and sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kallakurichi for an autopsy. The initial report, prepared on Monday, confirmed Rajasekhar had been assaulted.

A murder case was filed following a complaint from his wife R Rajamani. The police arrested the foundation’s chairman Kamaraj and staff members – P Praveenkumar (26) of Manampoondi, A Ethiraj (43) of Thirupalapandal, M Kaul Baadshah (44), and centre inmates S Jamaal (30) and S Anandaraj (32) on Tuesday.

During investigation, police found out that the arrested members had assaulted Rajasekhar while administering medicine on Sunday night.

When he fell ill and became unconscious on Monday early morning, they took him to the hospital.

With the assistance from health department officials, police transferred the 24 inmates admitted to the centre to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kallakurichi for further treatment.

Following a report from the police department, revenue department officials sealed the centre on Tuesday.

A source from Tirukoilur said Kamaraj had previously served as the district deputy secretary of a national party and was later also a state executive council member of the Tamil Nadu De-addiction and Psychiatric Centres Welfare Association.

He had been running the centre for many years with proper permission and licence, the source added.