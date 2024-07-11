Friends consume liquor mixed with poison in TN, one dies, another hospitalised

MAYILADUTHURAI: A man died at the General Hospital in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday evening after accidentally consuming liquor laced with poison his friend had allegedly intended to use for himself.

According to sources, D Jothibasu (32), a daily wage labourer, from Pillavadanthai in Sembanarkoil block, was estranged from his wife.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jothibasu consumed liquor from an outlet near Nallathur and bought some back home. In the evening, he mixed the liquor with poison and drank a portion.

Later, Jothibasu’s friend, Jerald A (24), also a daily wage labourer, saw the former lying drunk near his house while passing by. Despite Jothibasu’s warnings, Jerald consumed the poisoned liquor. After some time, Jothibasu threw up. Realising the poison was taking effect, Jothibasu rang up Jerald’s house and informed that the latter consumed liquor mixed with poison. Their friends and relatives then headed to the spot and took both of them to the general hospital, sources added.

While Jerald passed away without responding to treatment, Jothibasu remains hospitalised. A case has been registered at Perambur police station.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health helpline 104.)