Fire destroys hardware showroom, godown in Erode

COIMBATORE: A major fire broke out at a PVC and plastic sales shop attached to a godown on Sathyamangalam Road in Erode City on Thursday. It is estimated goods worth more than `5 crore were completely burnt in the fire.

Around 10 water tankers and seven fire tenders with more than 50 firefighters from Erode, Modakurichi and Bhavani were deployed to douse the fire that broke out at Bharani Pipes and Tubes. Private water tankers as well as the ones from the Erode City Municipal Corporation were called in.

"It took more than eight hours to completely douse the fire," said official sources from the fire and rescue services department.

The firm owned by one Ravanan sold PVC materials, hardware, construction and cleaning materials. A large volume of goods were kept at the godown located in the backyard.

On Thursday, around 10.45 am, the staff noticed thick smoke emanating from the godown and soon it spread to the shop. Sensing danger, the staff and the customers immediately vacated the premises. The fire and rescue services were alerted. Nearby shops downed shutters as a thick blanket of smoke engulfed the area. The patients admitted to a private fertility centre situated next to the building where the fire accident happened were also shifted to safe places by ambulance services.

As a team from the Erode fire station failed to control the spread of fire, additional teams and fire tenders from Modakurichi and Bhavani stations were pressed into service, said sources.

The Tangedco personnel cut off the electricity supply and police diverted the traffic in the area.

Police sources said the fire was likely caused by the electricity short circuit and the process to ascertain the cause and the damages is underway.

Minister S Muthusamy along with MPs and officials visited the place.