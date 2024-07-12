Rowdy shot dead by police in ‘self-defence’ in TN's Pudukai

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 42-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by a police team “in self-defence” at Thiruvarankulam forest area near Alangudi in Pudukottai on Thursday after he allegedly attacked a police officer with knife. According to police, N Durai alias Duraisamy of MGR Nagar near Vannarapettai in Tiruchy, had more than 50 cases, including murder, pending against him in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, and Coimbatore districts. He was out on bail and police were searching for him in relation to a probe.

Based on a tip-off about Durai hiding in the forest area, a team led by inspector Muthaiah and SI Mahalingam went there to detain him.

When the team approached Duraisamy, he attacked the SI with a knife and attempted to flee. Police warned him by firing in the air, but as he tried to attack the officer again, the team shot him and Duraisamy died on the spot, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Tiruchy Range) M Manohar and SP (Pudukkottai) Vandita Pandey conducted an inquiry. Police shifted the body to Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukkottai for a postmortem. The injured SI was admitted to Alangudi government hospital.

It may be recalled that a special team had taken Duraisamy and his younger brother Somasundaram into custody for interrogation in connection with a theft case in February 2023.The two attacked an inspector and a constable with sword and escaped from the police vehicle. But the police shot them in leg and caught them.