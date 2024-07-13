Amendments to TN Prohibition Act come into force

CHENNAI: The recent amendments to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 which enhanced the punishment term and quantum of fine for offences such as manufacture, possession and selling of illicit liquor have come into force on Thursday with the state government notifying the same. The bill for amendments passed on June 29 by the Assembly got the assent of Governor RN Ravi on Thursday and they came into force immediately.

According to the amendments, all movable properties used in these offences will be confiscated and unlicensed places used for consumption of liquor sealed. Heinous offences under the act will be non-compoundable hereafter.

The Principal Act already prescribes life sentence for those involved in these offences, when they result in loss of lives. In the amendment, the quantum of the fine for such cases has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10 lakh. “In any other case, [offences shall be punished] with rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than five years, but which may extend to 10 years and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh but which may extend to Rs 10 lakh,” the amendment said.