New Cauvery bridge connecting Tiruchy with Srirangam to come up in 18 months

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday laid the foundation for a new bridge across River Cauvery connecting Srirangam with Tiruchy city. The 545-metre-long structure would be constructed in 18 months, a state highways department official said. Taking into the account the increasing traffic flow, the highways department conducted a feasibility study for a new bridge near the current one, built in 1976 and still in use, and submitted a proposal to the state government. Following this, the government allocated Rs 106 crore for the project.

This includes Rs 68 crore for the construction of the bridge and Rs 30 crore towards land acquisition. The remaining funds will be utilised to develop approach roads, a roundabout and for installation of streetlights. Besides the ministers, Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchy East MLA Dr Inigo S Irudayaraj and Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi were present at the groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge at Mambasalai on Friday.

On the project, a highways department official said, "The new bridge would be 545 metres long and 17.7 metres wide. The four-lane structure is being constructed to reduce vehicular traffic between Srirangam and Tiruchy. The work has commenced and the bridge would be constructed in 18 months." While welcoming the project, K Harish, a resident of Srirangam, sought for its speedy completion.

Later, in an event at the district collectorate, the ministers distributed land pattas valuing to Rs 191.14 lakh to 1,094 beneficiaries in Tiruchy. A total of 524 development projects worth Rs 248.61 crore were also inaugurated during the event. Additionally, financial assistance totalling Rs 99.26 crore was provided to 6,176 beneficiaries under various schemes. Further, M Rohini, an 18-year-old member from the tribal community in Pachamalai hills, was honored for having secured a seat at NIT-Tiruchy.