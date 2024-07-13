Tamil Nadu: Numerous schemes for SC/STs being implemented

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday said numerous welfare schemes are being implemented for the welfare of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu, and during the past three years, many new schemes have been introduced for them.

An official release said the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme was announced last with an allocation of Rs 100 crore. It offers up to 35% capital subsidy on plant and machinery for small business owners from SC and ST communities. Within a short period, loans were sanctioned to 2,136 Adi Dravidar beneficiaries. Of them, 1,303 entrepreneurs received Rs 159.76 crore as government grants. In all 288 women entrepreneurs received Rs 33.09 crore under this scheme.

The Ayotheedasa Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme is being implemented for five years at a total cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The CM has created Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to safeguard their rights.

The government has announced incentives for villages which have common burial grounds without any casteist differences.