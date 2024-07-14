100 residents of Cuddalore village fall sick after consuming food served at wedding banquet

CUDDALORE: Nearly 100 villagers from Pazhanjanallur near Kattumannarkoil fell sick on Saturday morning after allegedly consuming food served at a wedding banquet the night before.

Local sources said over 200 people attended the wedding reception held at a private hall in the village, and by the next morning, nearly 100 of them reported symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and headache. A medical team from Veeranandhapuram Primary Health Centre initially treated the villagers, however, due to capacity strain, many were moved to the Government Hospital in Kattumannarkoil. Later, seven patients were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram.

The villagers alleged the families of the bride and the groom had a dispute, suggesting that something might have been mixed in the food. However, the Kattumannarkoil police denied the allegations, saying, "Doctors suspect it might be food poisoning." The officials from FSSAI collected food samples for testing.

A senior official from the Cuddalore district health department told TNIE, "A few patients have been admitted to private hospitals and as of Saturday evening, everyone is safe and stable."

The incident created tension in Pazhanjanallur and police personnel were deployed at the Kattumannarkoil GH as the patients' relatives gathered in front of the hospital. Chidambaram sub-collector Rashmi Rani, DMK Cuddalore district east treasurer MRKP Kathiravan, and health department officials paid a visit to the patients at the hospital.