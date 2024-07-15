Affluent Indians turn unwitting ‘coke’ mules

CHENNAI: Affluent Indian males aged 50 and above, who are facing a temporary monetary setback in their personal or professional lives, are being targeted by international drug syndicates to operate as mules to bring in cocaine into the country, revealed investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which has also perturbed officials.

In what is being seen as a post-Covid phenomenon, the syndicates, which operate out of European countries with links to the USA, target these Indian men after carefully scanning their profiles on job portals and interacting with them for a month under the pretext of a ‘background check’. Later, they are asked to pose as ‘consultants’ for ‘big Indian businessmen cracking deals in African or southeast Asian countries’, for which a handsome amount of a few lakhs is promised.

At the end of an all-expenses-paid trip, the men are asked to carry a gift parcel or a suitcase — containing 1-3kg of cocaine concealed inside a secret compartment unknown to them — and hand it over to a person at the Indian airport.

This has stunned and worried government agencies as well-to-do Indians who neither have any links to smuggling or drug trade, nor consume drugs, unknowingly get ensnared in this scheme. Probes also reach a dead end as tickets and travel plans are booked by the syndicates from US or Europe, and international numbers are used for maintaining communications.