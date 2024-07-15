By-poll wins give INDIA confidence: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said the DMK’s victory in Vikravandi by-poll is a testimony to the good governance given by the DMK government during the past three years.

The DMK president, in his letter to the party cadre, said the victory shows people of Tamil Nadu have faith in the government. “The AIADMK stayed away from this by-election to extend support to its ‘deceitful alliance’ while the DMK faced this election as per the democratic norms,” he added.

“People may wonder why there is so much fanfare for winning a by-election. It is because the victory in the Vikravandi has been achieved after thwarting the conspiracies planned against the DMK government, attempts to trigger casteist and religious violence, the secret pact between those who stayed away from this election and those who contested, etc.

Also, the parties in INDIA Bloc have won 10 constituencies at the national level out of 13 constituencies which faced the by-election. This gives confidence. Let us prepare for the forthcoming elections,” Stalin said.