Kanniyakumari MLA, farmers stage stir demanding release of water

KANNIYAKUMARI: Urging for paddy crop dependent on the Tholavai channel for irrigation to be saved, Kanniyakumari MLA Thalavai Sundaram and farmers staged a protest by cooking gruel at Chenbagaramanputhur here on Saturday.

Following breaches on a portion of Thovalai channel at Thoovachi area, the state government had allotted Rs 1.40 crore for permanent repair work. The work started in May 2023, and water was not released in the channel.

Urging that cultivated paddy crop require water to be saved, Kanniyakumari AIADMK east district organised a gruel cooking protest at Chenbagaramanputhur. AIADMK’s Kanniyakumari east district secretary and MLA N Thalavai Sundaram led the protest.

Addressing the protesters, Sundaram said around 8,000 acres of agricultural land depend upon the Thovalai channel, a significant irrigation channel in the district, for irrigation. Earlier, a breach was spotted in the channel at Thoovachi region, and the repair work is yet to be completed, thereby affecting acres of paddy crop.

The MLA further said water was not released into the Thovalai channel due to repair work, and the farmers, who had already cultivated their lands are unable to source water to irrigate their crop. He also urged the government to take steps to protect the farmers, finish the work soon and release water through the channel.

Farmer leaders P Chenbagasekarapillai, N Rakkisamuthu, AIADMK functionaries and others took part in the protest.