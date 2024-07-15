Oppn slams ‘encounter’ killing linked to Armstrong murder, asks if it was done to protect real culprits

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, BJP’s state unit and the PMK have raised suspicion over the alleged encounter killing of Thiruvengadam, one of those arrested in the Armstrong murder case. The demand for a CBI investigation into the murder of Armstrong has also gained momentum.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the encounter killing has raised suspicion whether this was carried out to to protect someone.
Talking to reporters in Vellore and in a post on X platform later, Palaniswami asked what was the necessity to kill an accused under police custody after taking him to a place early in the morning to recover the weapons used for the murder.
“As Thiruvengadam is a murder accused he should have been handcuffed. The entire process should have been carried out with all safety protocols. At a time when the family of Armstrong and his partymen suspect that those who have surrendered are not the real culprits, the encounter killing of an accused has strengthened their suspicions.
The deposition of Thiruvengadam in its totality should be submitted before the court in a sealed cover. Since the present investigation into the murder of Armstrong is losing confidence, it should be transferred to the CBI as per the request of the BSP and the family of the murdered leader,” Palaniswami said.
BJP president K Annamalai, in two tweets, said the statement of the police that Thiruvengadam, who had surrendered in the murder case, tried to escape has raised huge suspicion. “Since three DMK functionaries are involved in this murder, it seems there are efforts to bury the truth. There is also doubt whether Armstrong’s murder probe is moving on the right track. Higher officials in the police department should investigate the encounter killing properly and investigation should be conducted expeditiously and in a fair manner,” Annamalai said. He also alleged that three DMK functionaries — Arul, Kalai Ma Srinivasan and Sathish — had been involved in Armstrong’s murder and asked when Chief Minister MK Stalin would break his silence on this.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the reasons given by the police for the encounter are unbelievable. “There is no need for taking a murder accused to a place early in the morning to recover the weapons. There is suspicion that this encounter killing has been executed only to safeguard a few who are involved in the murder. Attempts to show that law and order has improved in the state by killing one or two rowdies in encounters is the worst approach and condemnable. Since the state government’s action in the investigation of Armstrong murder case is not above suspicion, further investigation should be held under the direct supervision of the court. Investigation should be transferred to the CBI,” Anbumani said.
NTK leader Seeman condemned the encounter and said killing those who are in police custody under the garb of encounter cannot be accepted. The National Human Rights Commission and the court should inquire into the incident and bring out the truth.