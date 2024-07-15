Oppn slams ‘encounter’ killing linked to Armstrong murder, asks if it was done to protect real culprits

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, BJP’s state unit and the PMK have raised suspicion over the alleged encounter killing of Thiruvengadam, one of those arrested in the Armstrong murder case. The demand for a CBI investigation into the murder of Armstrong has also gained momentum.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the encounter killing has raised suspicion whether this was carried out to to protect someone.

Talking to reporters in Vellore and in a post on X platform later, Palaniswami asked what was the necessity to kill an accused under police custody after taking him to a place early in the morning to recover the weapons used for the murder.

“As Thiruvengadam is a murder accused he should have been handcuffed. The entire process should have been carried out with all safety protocols. At a time when the family of Armstrong and his partymen suspect that those who have surrendered are not the real culprits, the encounter killing of an accused has strengthened their suspicions.

The deposition of Thiruvengadam in its totality should be submitted before the court in a sealed cover. Since the present investigation into the murder of Armstrong is losing confidence, it should be transferred to the CBI as per the request of the BSP and the family of the murdered leader,” Palaniswami said.