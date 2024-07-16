‘Chandala’ usage punishable offence: Tamil Nadu SC/ST panel

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission on Monday clarified that the use of the word ‘chandala’ (sandala in Tamil) to insult or ridicule someone, its usage in films and on political platforms is a punishable offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The commission also recommended the state government to take legal action against those who use the word to insult someone.

The commission said according to the SC/ST Act, using a caste name in a derogatory manner in public domains is a punishable offence.

It also recalled that calling social groups engaged in meeting essential requirements of humanity, including those who bury dead bodies (in this case), with insulting words on political platforms, certain dialogues, or comedy scenes in movies were common.

Denying that the commission took up the issue suo motu, Punitha Pandiyan, vice-chairperson, said, “For the past few days, we have received many calls seeking clarification about the use of the word. The general public does not know that using this world in a derogatory manner is an offence. Without knowing this fact, the word has been used in movies, etc. So, we have issued a clarification.”

A few days ago, Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary Sattai Duraimurugan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against the late M Karunanidhi while campaigning in Vikravandi. Later, NTK leader Seeman defended Duraimurugan saying the word has been in vogue even in literature. This issue has evoked a huge debate on social media.