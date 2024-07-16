Interim relief for residents from paying toll fee at Tamil Nadu's Kappalur

MADURAI: People residing within a 10 km radius of the Kappalur toll plaza can use the highway free of cost until further orders, officials said on Monday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthi organised a meeting in the presence of District Collector M Sangeetha, NHAI Project Director Keerthi Bharatwaj, and SIDCO Kappalur Industrial Estate president PN Ragunatharaja to address the protests against the toll plaza collecting fees from residents.

Speaking to TNIE, Ragunatharaja said, "Moorthi said that the collector would send a representation to the government regarding shifting of the toll plaza. Until then, residents can use the toll plaza free of cost."

"NHAI officials have asked for details such as the residents' vehicle numbers, and Aadhaar card numbers. NHAI Secretary Anurag Jain and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena are scheduled to meet in Chennai next week during which a final call will be taken," he added.

The toll plaza has been functioning on the Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari national highway for last 12 years. Though the authorities announced relaxation, residents were orally informed that they would have to pay 50% of the fee from July 10.

AIADMK Thirumangalam MLA RB Udhayakumar along with the public protested by sitting on the highway until 6 pm, leading to a traffic block for nine hours. Officials assured that a meeting would be held to solve the issues, following which Udhayakumar asked the crowds to disperse.