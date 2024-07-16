Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary hacked to death in Madurai

MADURAI: A 48-year-old functionary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants near the residence of IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Madurai.

The deceased, identified as C. Balasubramanian (48), hailed from PKS Street in Sellur, Madurai, and served as the party's district north deputy secretary.

According to reports, the attack occurred on Vallabai Road in Chokkikulam within the jurisdiction of the Tallakulam police station.

A gang of more than four individuals intercepted Balasubramanian while he was walking, fatally assaulting him before fleeing the scene. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

His body has since been transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked fear among local residents who use the road during morning hours.

Preliminary investigations by police sources suggest that the deceased functionary had a history of involvement in criminal activities and was embroiled in financial disputes with several individuals.

City Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan visited the crime scene to oversee the investigation.