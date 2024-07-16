Restored Maraimalai Adigal statue gets new home in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: The restored statue of Maraimalai Adigal in Nagapattinam was re-inaugurated at a new location on the occasion of the Tamil scholar’s 148th birth anniversary on Monday.

Earlier, the statue was installed in 1969 opposite Nagapattinam railway station. The statue lacked regular maintenance and remained partially hidden under a canopy of trees. The statue was recently moved to Thambithurai Park in Velipalayam due to the construction of the Nagapattinam-Akkaraipettai flyover.

“We have set up a new foundation and built a staircase for paying tributes. The statue has been painted right to provide a ‘renewed’ look. The statue will remain permanently in the park hereafter,” said an official from the municipality. Heeding to demands like the Nagapattinam Tamil Sangam, Nagapattinam municipality undertook the statue's restoration at a cost of Rs 5 lakh.

On Monday, the statue was re-inaugurated in the presence of District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, TFDC chairperson N Gowthaman and Municipality chairperson R Marimuthu. Tamil enthusiasts, authors, lingual activists, teachers and members from Maraimalai Adigal’s family participated.

“We welcome the restoration of the statue. It could do with a shade to protect it from the forces of nature. We also have been demanding a manimandapam with a library for Maraimalai Adigal,” said Avarani T Anandan, president of Nagapattinam Tamil Sangam.