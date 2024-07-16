Traffic snarls en route to Tiruchy city fish market test visitors’ patience

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the city’s fish market on Kuzhumani Main Road on Sunday morning had a tough time reaching the premises as they complained of it taking nearly half an hour before they could beat the traffic to cover a distance of about a kilometre.

Such traffic snarls in the stretch are, however, not stray incidents but a reality on most weekends, they stressed. They and locals alike urge the traffic division of the Tiruchy city police to come up with an immediate solution. N Chandramohan, a medical representative, said,

“The stretch of the road from Woraiyur to the fish market is narrow. Hence, when two heavy vehicles like a bus or a truck come from opposite directions at the same time, the road get blocked. The condition gets worse on the weekends when the two-wheelers of hundreds of fish buyers are parked on either side of the road.

The police have to do something to regulate the two-wheeler parking.” The hours-long traffic jam on the road also puts local residents in adjacent streets to hardship reaching the Kuzhumani Main Road. On Sunday morning, an elderly couple from the adjacent Kamatchi Amman Koil 3rd Cross Street in a car was found struggling to reach the main road for about an hour due to the several two-wheeler riders using up the narrow street as well to park their vehicle.

Godwin Jayaseelan of Woraiyur said, “Restricting two-wheeler parking at least at the turn near the fish market will reduce traffic jams. Two-wheelers parked on two sides in the area further narrows the road space. Hence buses get stuck. The police can also try one-side parking.” When contacted, M Anandaraj, assistant commissioner of police, traffic division, said, “I will inspect the road immediately. Traffic regulations will be planned after holding discussions with the Woraiyur station inspector.”