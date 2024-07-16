Work for parasports facility to commence soon at Nehru stadium in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will soon begin construction of a parasports facility at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periamet. Two courts will be set up each for para badminton, sitting volleyball and boccia along with facilities for para taekwondo, para weightlifting, wheelchair fencing, chess and carrom. The arena is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.38 crore.

A senior official said the internal circulation for wheelchair movement was analysed based on the flow of parasport persons’ activities, and various parts of the new arena have been zoned accordingly. A site study examined various permutations and combinations with the list of parasports that are played in India as well as spatial requirements for each sport, to arrive at the final layout.

The design also attempts to create a ‘multi-functional’ sports court that can accommodate the maximum number of sports by optimising space and budget.

Ancillary facilities like toilets and storage are placed near the court area with an approachway that will have table-top crossings and sidewalks designed for disabled sportspersons.

In Chennai, the facility will have space and equipment for 11 sports, including six tables of para table tennis, para judo and goal ball. The facility will also be set up in five other districts – Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Salem, Madurai and Tiruchy – which will accommodate two courts for sitting volleyball, one court for boccia, one for goal ball and two courts for para throwball.