Cauvery row: Parties slam Karnataka, TN may move SC

CHENNAI: The meeting of the legislative party leaders in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday decided to approach the Supreme Court, if necessary, to get Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu from Karnataka and Chief Minister M K Stalin vowed to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of farmers.

The meeting strongly condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to not release water as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, and the verdict of the Supreme Court. The resolutions proposed by the CM were adopted unanimously. Addressing the meeting at the secretariat, Stalin assured that the state government would uphold the rights of farmers of the Cauvery delta region.

On Monday, the state government had announced that the meeting would be chaired by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan. PMK leader G K Mani, however, requested the CM to take part in it and the request was accepted.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said that Karnataka has refused to release even the nominal quantum of water ordered by the CWRC. The CM said the Karnataka government has decided not to release water as per the directive of the CWRC despite the southwest monsoon being favourable in the state. This cannot be accepted, the CM said. He recalled that last year, when Karnataka refused to release water, TN farmers faced huge hardship and the state received its due only after approaching the SC.