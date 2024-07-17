Madurai PUCL urges TN to file FIR against cops involved in encounters

MADURAI: Condemning the state police for allegedly conducting unnecessary encounters, People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) General Secretary A John Vincent on Tuesday urged the police department to follow the guidelines put forward by the apex court in a PUCL versus Maharashtra government case (2014), and file FIR against the officers involved in the encounters.

In a press statement, Vincent said, "Durai alias Duraichamy of Tiruchy was allegedly killed by Pudukottai Alangudi inspector Muthiah on July 14. Similarly, one Jegan was killed by the Tiruchy police in a fake encounter in November. The accused, Thiruvenkadam, who was involved in the murder of BSP state chief Armstrong, was also allegedly killed by the police."

Vincent said that all such fake encounters indicate that the police have been acting on their own, while failing to control the law and order in the state. He further demanded the state government to take action against the police officials who are involved in the fake encounters by following the apex court guidelines issued in 2014.

"Weapons used in the encounters must be tested by the forensic department, and a judicial magistrate or independent body like CBI should investigate these cases. Police officials should maintain a register on the details of the accused, search locations, address details and others. Punishment to the guilty officials must be provided under article 141 of the constitution," he added.