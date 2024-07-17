NHAI corrected Thoppur Ghat road curve in Tamil Nadu, drivers relieved

DHARMAPURI: To ensure safety, the National Highways Authority of India has corrected the alignment of Thoppur Ghat road for a distance of one km. Officials in the regional transport office and drivers claim the correction has helped to avoid accidents.

Thoppur ghat road is one of the most dangerous roads in the state. In 2019, due to the sheer intensity of the accidents here, the road was deemed a ‘Black Spot’ by the NHAI.

According to data from the regional transport office, between 2019 and 2023, 209 accidents occurred on the stretch of which 64 were fatal. A total of 77 people died and 259 people were injured.

Earlier this year, a harrowing accident claimed the lives of four people and left eight others injured. This prompted the NHAI to take steps to construct the elevated highway here at the cost of Rs 775 crores. Since it will take four years for the project to be completed, in March the NHAI implemented measures such as correcting the road alignment which was the cause of many accidents. The work was completed in May.

Regional Transport Officer Dhamodaran told TNIE, “Due to the increasing push from the Dharmapuri administration and elected representatives, the NHAI had been coordinating with us on various initiatives to curb accidents in Thoppur. Compared with 2019, accidents reduced by 52.63 % in 2023, fatal accidents reduced by 44.44%, fatalities reduced by 56.52 % and injuries have come down by 58.18%.”

Speaking to TNIE, A Sureshkumar, a truck driver, said, “The Thoppur ghat road is very difficult, one can easily lose control here. Many of my peers say there are ghosts haunting the road, hence the accidents. In my five years of driving, I have seen many accidents here and the only reason I could think of is the road is wrong. Even experienced drivers feel unsafe on this road. But the renovations are very helpful, we feel it is much easier to pass through.”

S Selvakumar, a truck driver from Nallampalli said, “Now we are allowed to use one lane on the road, in order to curb accidents. Officials stop us and check brake pressure. At night, weary drivers are provided refreshments. All this is done to reduce accidents on the Ghat road.”

Dhamodaran added, “ The roads between Dharmapuri and Salem had a curvature which reduced traction of the vehicles. When the trucks descended with either low vacuum in brakes or when they were over speeding the trucks lost control and this caused accidents. So NHAI dug up the road and widened it, effectively fixing the alignment. We hope the correction would reduce accidents.”