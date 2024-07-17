Rejig of IAS officers in TN: Dheeraj is new home secretary

CHENNAI: In a major overhaul of IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred over 60 IAS officers, including district collectors of 10 districts and those heading several key departments.

Home Secretary P Amudha has been transferred and Information Technology Secretary Dheeraj Kumar has been appointed in her place.

Amudha’s transfer has come close on the heels of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi. Amudha, who was only the fourth woman to become home secretary, was appointed to the post. In a related development, J Jayakanthan, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, has also been transferred. He will be taking over as the Commissioner of Textiles.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan will be the new Secretary to the Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection department. School Education Secretary J Kumaragurubaran is the new Commissioner of the Chennai Corporation. He was appointed School Education Secretary in October last and within 10 months, has been transferred. S Madumathi wlll be the new School Education Secretary.