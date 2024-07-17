Sathyamangalam Road, L&T Bypass Road to be widened, Coimbatore MP discusses project work

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar, along with the district collector, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, police and highways department officials inspected the Sathyamangalam Road near Ganapathy junction on Tuesday following complaints about frequent traffic congestion.

Later, he held a meeting with highways department officials over the projects that are underway in the city.

Road development works at the Ganapathy More Market area, widening of the Sathyamangalam road from Kurumbapalayam to Tamil Nadu-Karnataka state border into four-lane and six-lane, and widening of Coimbatore L&T bypass road into a four-lane highway among other project works were discussed in detail during the meeting.

According to sources, development work approval for the removal of the accident area at Ganapathy More Market Junction on National Highway 948 has been sanctioned under Annual Plan 2024-25. Under this project, the road from Ganapathi Textool Bridge to Prozone Mall will be widened into four lanes and six lanes.

A fund of Rs 639.18 crore has been allocated by the Ministry of Road Transport for preparation of detailed project report and land acquisition for the widening of the Sathyamangalam Road (NH 648) from Kurumbapalayam to Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border into four-lane and six-lane road.

For this work, 291.41 hectares of land will be acquired in 31 villages in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts including 14 villages.

The length of the Coimbatore L&T Bypass is 28 km. The road is currently 10 meters wide. The work of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to widen this highway into a four-lane road is currently underway. A review meeting was held in this regard, sources added.