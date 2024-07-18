Inflow to Mettur jumps from 4k to 21,520 cusecs, storage touches 47.7 ft

SALEM: Due to heavy rain in catchment areas and discharge of water from Karnataka dams, the inflow to the Mettur dam increased to 21,520 cusecs on Wednesday. On Monday, the inflow was 4,000 cusecs. The storage touched 47.7 feet against full capacity of 120 feet, compared to Monday’s level of 43.2 ft.

The water level in the Lower Bhavani Dam is rising rapidly following heavy rains in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. The water inflow into the dam crossed 21,000 cusecs on Wednesday. Due to the high inflow, the water level of the dam has risen by 4.5 feet in 24 hours from 71 ft recorded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the inflow of water to one of Tiruppur’s main dams, Amaravathi, has also increased. The water level has risen by 10 ft in 24 hours and was recorded at 80 ft on Wednesday.

Sholayar level increase by 12 ft in 24 hrs

The water level of Sholayar Dam increased up to 12 feet within a single day in the last 24 hours following incessant rain. The inflow to the dam is 7,753.23 cusecs and its discharge is 1,069.91 cusecs. Due to heavy rain, district collector announced a holiday for schools in Valparai.