Thatched roof shelter guarding trenches at Adinchanallur excavation site topples

THOOTHUKUDI: A thatched roof shelter, which was set up to protect the excavation trenches at the Adichanallur archaeological site near Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district, toppled on Wednesday.

Sources said that the thatched roof shelter, located next to the onsite museum at location B of the premises, came crashing down during heavy winds on Wednesday morning. The shelter protected over four quadrants containing several urn burials and other artefacts, sources said.

However, it did not fall on the onsite museum, established at a cost of Rs 5 crore, sources added.

It may be noted that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been criticised for not deploying adequate staff to maintain and guide the visitors at the 3,000-year-old archaeological site in Adichanallur.



Meanwhile, the sub-circle conservation assistant from Nagercoil visited the site and took steps to reconstruct a new thatched roof at the same location. However, the official told the workers that funds for a new shelter would be granted only after a month, sources stated.

Reportedly, the ASI is yet to get funds for the maintenance of the archaeological site, comprising three locations — A, B and C. While A is yet to be excavated, B contains the iconic onsite museum whereas C consists of several trenches to unearth urn burials, and also stores hundreds of artefacts such as earthenware, pots, dishes, ironwares and other remnants excavated from the site.

Despite repeated attempts, ASI officials could not be reached for comment.