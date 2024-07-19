Buzz on deputy CM post for Udhayanidhi re-emerges; CM Stalin undecided

CHENNAI: Almost every MLA of the ruling DMK and the party’s state-level leaders are eagerly awaiting the elevation of minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister.

However, highly-placed sources said both Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are yet to make a final decision on this.

Following DMK’s victory in the Vikravandi by-election last week, there has been a strong buzz within DMK circles about the possible elevation of Udhayanidhi ahead of the chief minister’s proposed visit to the US in the third week of August.

A state-level party leader, close to the top leadership, said the party functionaries’ expectation of Udhayanidhi being elevated to the deputy CM post is not new, as many MLAs have expressed the same sentiment during assembly sessions.

Emphasising that the final decision rests with the leadership, he said, “To the best of my knowledge, neither Udhayanidhi nor the leadership has arrived at any decision as of Thursday evening.”

On the renewed buzz on Thursday around Udhayanidhi’s elevation, a few DMK MLAs TNIE spoke to highlighted that during the birthday celebration of CM’s son-in-law V Sabareesan on Wednesday, some lawmakers subtly expressed their desire for a ministerial berth in the next reshuffle, combining it with the demand that Udhayanidhi be elevated as deputy CM soon.

The MLAs said Sabareesan’s response that their requests would be considered was taken by many as an indication that the cabinet reshuffle would happen soon, which they shared with their circles.