Mettupalayam-Thoothukudi overnight bi-weekly express to be flagged off July 19

CHENNAI: A long-standing demand of rail users for an overnight express train connecting the western and southern districts via the Pollachi - Palani - Dindigul line is about to be fulfilled.

Following the approval of the railway board, Southern Railway announced that a new bi-weekly express line will be introduced between Thoothukudi and Mettupalayam from Friday.

This train will run via Coimbatore, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kovilpatti.

The introduction of this train was proposed during the Indian Railways Time Table Committee 2022. Union Minister L Murugan will flag off the new train at Mettupalayam station on Friday.

According to the schedule, the train will leave Thoothukudi at 10.50 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and reach Mettupalayam at 7.40 am the next day. Similarly, it will leave Mettupalayam at 7.35 pm on Fridays and Sundays and reach Thoothukudi at 4.20 am the next day.

Additionally, three MEMU trains running between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam will be extended to Podanur, with revised operations starting from July 20.

The Coimbatore - Tirupati Express will now stop at Samalpatti station, located between Jolarpettai and Salem junctions, in both directions. The stoppage will commence from July 22.

The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Daily Express will be extended to Cuddalore Port. The train, which arrives in Mayiladuthurai at 6.45 am, will depart at 7 am and reach Cuddalore Port at 8.35 am, stopping at Sirkazhi and Chidambaram stations at 7.23 am and 7.41 am respectively. On the return journey, the Cuddalore Port - Mysuru Express will depart Cuddalore Port at 3.40 pm and reach Mayiladuthurai at 5.30 pm with stops at Chidambaram (4.07 pm) and Sirkazhi (4.23 pm). This extension will take effect from July 19.

The frequency of the Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchy Express will be increased from five days a week to daily, starting from July 20.