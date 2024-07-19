Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin presents cheques, sports gadgets to athletes

CHENNAI: Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday presented a cycle worth Rs 16 lakh to Pradeep Shankar, a national level cyclist, to prepare for international competitions through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

Udhayanidhi also presented archery equipment worth Rs 2.8 lakh to archer Kanmani for participating in events.

A cheque for Rs 1.2 lakh was presented to S Maharaja, a cricketer with visual disabilities, who represented India at the World Blind Games in 2023.

Udhayanidhi also congratulated Anupama Ramachandra, who won gold and secured the Asian Snooker Championship in the women category.