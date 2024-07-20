Minister Murugan flags off train to Thoothukudi

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan flagged several train services at a function in Mettupalayam on Friday. These include a bi-weekly special train from Mettupalayam to Thoothukudi, an extension of the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam MEMU service to Podanur and a stoppage at Samalpatti for train No. 22615/22616 Tirupati-Coimbatore - Tirupati Express.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, P Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, were among those who participated in the function.

The train to Thoothukudi is a result of the persistent demand placed by industry bodies and passenger associations with the Railways Ministry.

In the last two budgets, Coimbatore got several train services including the Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly which was flagged off in April 2022, and Coimbatore-Madurai daily train which was launched in September 2022. J Sathish Director of Kongu Global Forum said "These trains have been introduced/resumed after repeated representations to the railway authorities by MPs, MLAs and organisations like ours. These trains are getting good response and we expect more trains from Coimbatore. Authorities should also concentrate on improving railway infrastructure which will support the growth of this region."

The regular service of the Tuticorin-Mettupalayam-Tuticorin Bi-Weekly Express (Train No. 16766/16765) will commence on July 20. The train will leave Thoothukudi at 22:50 hrs on Thursdays and Saturdays, and arrive in Mettupalayam at 07:40 hrs, the next day. Train No. 16765 will depart from Mettupalayam at 19:35 hrs on Fridays and Sundays, and reach Thoothukudi at 04:20 hrs the next day, sources said.