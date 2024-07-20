Renovation begins at special farm in TN for Umbalacheri cattle

CHENNAI: The department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science has commenced the renovation works of the district livestock farm, dedicated to preserving the Umbalacheri native breed, in Korukkai in Tiruvarur district. The farm currently houses 640 cows, bulls, and calves exclusively of the Umbalacheri breed.

The renovation, part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 2.1 crore. The Umbalacheri breed is distributed across the plains of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts.

Official sources said to encourage the farming and preservation of native breed cattle, Red Sindhi and Kangeyam breeds are bred at the Hosur livestock farm, while the Umbalacheri breed is bred at the Korukkai farm.

“The shelters housing the cattle at the Korukkai farm have been damaged due to heavy rains and other reasons. Funds have been allocated for renovating the centre under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The works are underway,” said an official.

At the farm centre, Umbalacheri cows are impregnated through artificial insemination using the same native breed. “Calves of the Umbalacheri breed are sold to the public interested in farming the native breed. The price is fixed once every two years. If there is a high demand for native breed calves, allocation will be made on a first-come, first-served basis,” explained the official.

Aged cows and bulls at the farm centre will be sold for meat following certification from veterinarians.