Tirunelveli official removed from post for blocking corruption: Union chief

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli corporation’s City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Saroja was forcefully relieved of her post by the commissioner as she was not cooperating with some officials to swindle public funds, Nellai District Rural Development Workers’ Union president R Mohan alleged on Friday.

In a statement, he said, “Recently, some officials purchased phenyl for Rs 12 lakh, to be used for two months, by the corporation. However, they created fake bills stating that the phenyl was purchased for Rs 67 lakh, and attempted to swindle Rs 55 lakh.

However, Saroja refused to clear those bills, despite pressure from officials. A private contractor managing the solid waste of the corporation, who must employ 763 workers as per the agreement with the corporation, has employed less than 500 workers.

The contractor is swindling the salaries of more than 250 workers using fake documents. Saroja found this malpractice and questioned the contractor. Saroja was also supportive of the sanitation workers and dengue breeding checkers while they demanded good pay,” Mohan statement’s read.

Mohan further said following pressure from some officials, outgoing Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao relieved Saroja from her post soon after the government issued his transfer order. Mohan also wrote to the health department, demanding the officials to retain Saroja as the CHO.

When contacted, Saroja confirmed to TNIE that she had been relieved from her post. Despite several attempts, Thakare could not be reached.