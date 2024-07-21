23 new TNSTC buses flagged off in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar flagged off 23 bus services here on Saturday. The new buses would ply between Colachel-Dindigul, Kanniyakumari-Rameshwaram, Kanniyakumari-Vellankanni, Kanniyakumari-Salem, Nagercoil-Tanjore and Nagercoil-Dindigul, among other routes.

Sivasankar said that based on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, measures are being taken to increase new buses to ensure passenger comfort. Accordingly, between May 2021 to June 2024 in TNSTC Tirunelveli division (comprising Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts), 111 new buses and 249 renovated buses were introduced. Of these, 50 new buses and 97 renovated buses are in Nagercoil region.

He said that 99 new buses for 2023-2024 and 302 new buses for 2024-2025 have been allotted for the TNSTC Tirunelveli division. Sivasankar added that over 24. 82 crore women have travelled on buses for free in Nagercoil region. Stating that measures are being taken for retired transport workers to receive cash benefits, Sivasankar said that the number of government buses would not be reduced.

Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj, District Collector PN Sridhar and others participated.



27 new buses for Nellai region



Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Transport Minister SS Sivasankar flagged off 27 new buses for Tirunelveli region, at a function held at Periyar bus stand in Tirunelveli on Saturday. Sivasankar said the new buses would be operated between Tirunelveli -Tenkasi, Vallioor-Rameswaram, Tirunelveli -Kovilpatti, Thisayanvilai-Rameswaram, Thisayanvili-Tirunelveli, Papanasam-Madurai and other routes.

District Collector KP Karthikeyan and others participated in the event.