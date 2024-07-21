Ecotourism activities suspended in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in view of bad weather

NILGIRIS: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has suspended the ecotourism activities at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) until July 22 from Saturday in view of the inclement weather.

The closure decision was taken as the rain continued for the last five days starting from July 15 disrupting normal life in the surroundings of Gudalur and Theppakadu.

Incessant rain resulted in frequent power cuts and disruption in the water supply in the surroundings of Theppakkadu. Vehicular movement has come to a grinding halt due to the falling of trees. Masinagudi was cut off from Gudalur due to the flooding of the ground-level bridge at Theppakadu.

"We have decided to temporarily close the forest department's ecotourism activities for the welfare of the tourists until July 22 in line with the meteorological department prediction of heavy rain along with strong wind in the coming days across the district," said a senior MTR official.

The department cancelled tourist entry to the Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in view of the slippery roads and treefalls. It has also cancelled bookings at its guest houses on July 20, 21 and 22 and would refund bookings made earlier.

Meanwhile, Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru declared a holiday for schools at Gudalur, Pandalur, Udhagamandalam and Kundha taluks due to incessant rain. While Gudalur received 57mm, Upper Gudalur received 59mm, Devala 47mm, Cherumulli 32mm and O-Valley 30mm in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday 8 am.