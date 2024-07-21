Palaniswami calls Stalin’s Amma canteen check a drama, mayor retorts

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for “shutting down 19 Amma Unavagams” in Chennai and called the chief minister’s recent unannounced inspection at a canteen a “drama”.

In a statement, the leader accused the government of attempting to close all the canteens by reducing allotment of groceries and funds. On Friday, CM MK Stalin had announced an additional allocation of Rs 21 crore for the canteens. EPS said it was following his strong opposition that the government temporarily halted its efforts to shut down the canteens.