Social media post: CB-CID questions BJP's Tamil Nadu secretary

VILLUPURAM: BJP state secretary S G Suryah appeared before the Villupuram CB-CID station on Saturday for an inquiry regarding his social media post related to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

On June 23, quoting the clip of a news story, Suryah posted, “According to this news, Tamil Nadu Police took methanol cans to a suspect’s house in Puducherry to shift blame for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to Puducherry. However, vigilant Puducherry Police thwarted the DMK government’s plan. It is time for Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene. [sic]”

The CB-CID officials, led by Additional Superintendent of Police V Gomathy, questioned Suryah for nearly two hours. He was later released, with sources indicating that he might be called again for further inquiry.

Around 50 BJP party men gathered outside the CB-CID office during the inquiry.

Speaking to mediapersons, Suryah said, “Instead of finding the truth, the CB-CID is threatening members of the opposition party by questioning them on posting opinions against the DMK-led government.”