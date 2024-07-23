Bus corporations, workers oppose Tamil Nadu govt’s minibus plan

CHENNAI: The state government’s proposal to extend minibus services to more areas across the state seems to be facing headwinds as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and six other corporations of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), along with the employees’ federation of transport corporations, have opposed the plan at the public hearing conducted in Chennai on Monday by the Home (Transport) department.

The department issued a draft notification last month for a New Comprehensive Mini Bus Scheme 2024 to extend bus connectivity to more places across the state, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and other urban areas. Under the scheme, operators will be permitted to run buses up to a distance of 25km, with 17km on un-served routes and up to 8km on routes served by government or private buses. Currently, the maximum distance allowed for a minibus is 20km, with 4km allowed on served routes.

Speaking at the public hearing, Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, MTC, said that in continuation with the practice followed in metropolitan cities, private players should not be allowed to run buses in Chennai city.

He further mentioned that the draft notification permits the operation of minibuses in eight zones in extended areas of Chennai, designating them as unserved areas, though the MTC operates 1,700 buses in these areas. He stressed that a real-time monitoring system for minibuses should be established to prevent violations by operators before launching the scheme.