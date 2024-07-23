Tamil Nadu govt has never stalled any schemes of AIADMK: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK government has denied that it has halted the schemes initiated by the previous AIADMK governments. In a release, the government said it was, in fact, the AIADMK government that had stalled many welfare schemes simply because they were initiated by the DMK.

The government clarified that it has not closed down Amma Unavagams as alleged by the AIADMK. Instead, the current administration has allocated more funds over the past three years for improving these facilities. After inspecting an Amma Unavagam outlet recently, CM MK Stalin allocated an additional Rs 21 crore for upgrading them in Chennai.

The release said DMK’s commitment to continue schemes beneficial to the public, regardless of who initiated it, is evidenced by the expansion of measures like the noon meal scheme and the provision of free bicycles to students.

The statement accused former AIADMK governments of stalling or causing trouble for various projects, such as the Anna Centenary Library, the new secretariat complex, and the Maduravoyal-Port elevated corridor project initiated by the erstwhile DMK governments.