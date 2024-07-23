Tamil Nadu: Mallakhamb athletes set world record by showcasing performance involving 1,000 participants

VILLUPURAM: Around 1,000 athletes performed the traditional sport of Mallakhamb -- a traditional martial art that traces its origins back to the era of the Pallava king Narasimhavarman -- at an event held in the municipal ground in Villupuram on Sunday.

On 100 mallakhamb poles, with 10 players for each pole, the athletes performed the sport, setting a new world record during the event, held to commemorate the 85th birthday of Ulagadurai, known as the 'Father of Mallakhamb' in Villupuram.

The martial art, which combines strength and agility, is a notable part of the state's cultural heritage. The event attracted a huge crowd that was left in awe, witnessing the performance of the athletes. The event featured athletes from various districts across Tamil Nadu, divided into 100 groups, performing the sport for 17 continuous minutes.

Event organiser G Adhityan said, "This remarkable feat not only celebrated Ulagadurai's contributions to the sport but also aimed to revive the sport, recognised as one of Tamil Nadu's traditional martial arts. It is performed in Villupuram to highlight the prowess of the sport among the youth in the region." DMK south district secretary P Gautam Sigamani distributed medals and certificates to the participants.

Mallakhamb, mentioned in ancient Tamil literature, involves performing various acrobatic and gymnastic feats on a stationary vertical pole. It is believed the sport was revived in the 18th century by Dada Deodhar in Maharashtra and has since spread across India.

Historically, the term 'mal' in Mallakhamb denotes strength, as mentioned in ancient texts like Tholkappiyam. Its origins can be traced back to the times of the Sangam era, with kings and warriors practising it to maintain their physical prowess. Nowadays, the sport is performed during temple festivals.