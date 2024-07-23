Tamil Nadu: Nod for buildings on 2.5K sqft plot is now just a click away

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched a new online facility to help public get instant approval for building permits for construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floors of height not more than seven metres and on plot sizes up to 2,500 sqft and built-up area up to 3,500 sqft.

The launch of the facility, which will be a new module called ‘Building plan approval on self Certification’ in the government’s integrated single window clearance portal, follows an announcement during this year’s budget.

The module will facilitate sanction of building permissions based on self-certification, without requirement of completion certificate for approval. This would save time for economically weaker sections, lower middle class and middle class segments who have to undergo a long process to get the clearance, a release said.

Developers said as per the earlier system, once the application along with the drawing is uploaded to the single window portal, it will go for scrutiny by the officer concerned. This process takes time, and builders said, it could be from 30 to 45 days.

Under the new norms, a residential plot owner having a plot size up to 2,500 sqft and built-up area up to 3,500 sqft could enter the details on the portal for instant approval through self certification, provided the person adheres to the guidelines, which include leaving a front setback of 1.5 metres and side setback of one metre. The back setback can be nil. In some cases, the side setback could be two metres on one side.

For self certification, five documents are required. These include building plans signed by registered professionals (PDF format), registered sale deeds, patta, approved layout document and site photograph.

The whole process is more like filing a bank application, sources said. To a query on charges levied by authorities for the approval, an official said this will vary from town panchayat to municipalities to corporations. This will be implemented across the state, including Chennai.

S Sridharan, vice president, South, CREDAI National told TNIE the move by the state government will be of immense help to the public and small developers as they don’t have to wait for planning permission and completion certificate.

5.6K houses inaugurated

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 4,184 TNUHDB housing units and 1,459 TNHB housing units through video conference. The 4,184 housing units were built by TNUHDB across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Theni, Nilgiris, and Pudukkottai at a cost of Rs 541.32 crore. The TNHB has developed projects under the Tamil Nadu Government Rental Housing Scheme in Saidapet and Ashoka Colony in Chennai, as well as in Ariyalur. The board constructed 1,459 housing units at a cost of Rs 382.84 crore.