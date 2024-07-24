AIADMK says DMK government is a burden on people, stages protest across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Condemning the DMK government for the increase of power tariff and alleged proposal to impose certain restrictions on the distribution of tur dal and palm oil in fair price shops, AIADMK organised demonstrations across the state on Tuesday.

Former minister D Jayakumar, who led one of the demonstrations in Chennai, said the recent moves by the DMK has come as a huge burden for the poor people who are already suffering a lot under the present regime.

The party’s MLAs, former ministers and leaders of various district units led the protests in their respective areas. Former minister KC Veeramani led the protest in Tirupattur in front of the district collector office.

He said the AIADMK will fight relentlessly until the DMK government is removed from power. He blamed the government for raising electricity tariffs thrice in three years.

Leading the protest at the municipal ground near the new bus stand in Villupuram, former minister C Ve Shanmugam criticised the government’s handling of the hooch tragedy in the state.

He also blamed the government for failing to improve power generation in the state, and alleged Chief Minister MK Stalin has been prioritising his personal interests over public welfare.

EPS flays govt over liquor bottle buyback tender

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the government to float tenders for collecting empty liquor bottles. Tasmac floated tenders on February 17. Though ‘technical bids’ were opened, ‘finance bids’ were not opened. Following this, the tenders were cancelled on July 5. The delay in tender process has caused huge revenue loss to the state.