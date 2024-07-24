TN leaders pay homage to victims of Manjolai labourers massacre on Thamirabarani riverbed

TIRUNELVELI: Leaders of various political parties and organisations, including Puthiya Tamilagam party founder Dr K Krishnasamy, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran and CPM district secretary K Sriram, paid homage to the 17 victims of Manjolai labourers massacre on their 25th death anniversary on the Thamirabarani river bed here on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, Krishnasamy said the state government's stance on the Manjolai tea estate workers' issue has not changed since 1999, when 17 workers were killed during their protest for wage hike in Tirunelveli. "When the Madras High Court sought a status report on the Manjolai workers issue, the government tasked a junior officer, instead of a secretary-level officer, to submit the same on Monday. The government is ignoring the plight of the workers, and follows some hidden agenda to remove them from the hills," he alleged.

He further said, "As stated by Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, the state government wants to bring eco-tourism initiatives in Manjolai. However, offering land to the workers in Manjolai hills will be the real social justice. Shifting them to the plains is nothing short of putting a healthy person on a ventilator."

TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, accompanied by Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce, Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan and party's corporation unit president K Sankarapandian, among others, paid homage to the deceased labourers. Subsequently, Selvaperunthagai requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to construct a memorial pillar for the 17 victims on the Thamirabarani river bank.

"Uncertainty prevails on the livelihood of Manjolai estate workers. The Tamil Nadu government should take over the estate from the private company via the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA)," Selvaperunthagai said.

Meanwhile, several police personnel, led by Commissioner of Police (Tirunelveli city) Pa Moorthy, were deployed across Tirunelveli city on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents. Further, vehicles in the city were diverted through alternate routes, sources said.