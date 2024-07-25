Tamil Nadu, Pondy forest departments warn of toxic pesticide in poached meat

VILLUPURAM: The state forest department has warned the public not to purchase meat of poached animals and birds, following the discovery of pesticides in the flesh of such animals. Severe action will be taken against both poachers and buyers, said officials.

An official from the Tindivanam forest range said, “Two bird sanctuaries are within our jurisdiction, near the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu borders. We have found that animals and birds from other areas are illegally hunted and sold in Villianur and Odiyampattu in Puducherry. In the past year, 60 cases have been filed against poachers and meat sellers.”

On July 14, the Puducherry Forest Department, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWCCB), and police jointly conducted a patrol and seized 15 kg of peacock meat in Villianur and Odiyampattu.

“The meat was sent to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) for testing. Initial reports confirmed that the meat contained pesticides, likely used for poaching. Poachers use monocrotophos and furadan pesticides, which are poisonous. Consumption of this meat can lead to health issues and even death in some cases,” forest officials warned.

The forest department will take action against buyers of poached meat under The Wildlife (Protection) Act, including imprisonment. “The Tamil Nadu forest department urges the public not to buy meat of wild animals and birds sold by poachers. Measures are being taken to arrange alternative jobs for those involved in poaching,” an official said.