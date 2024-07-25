Turning over a new reef: Artificial reefs deployed to boost sustainable fishing in Rameshwaram

RAMANATHAPURAM: In order to enhance marine fisheries resources and enrich coastal biodiversity, artificial reef was deployed at Rameshwaram in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. 300 artificial reef modules in triangle, rectangle and ring shapes were deployed off the coast of Rameshwaram.

These reefs will benefit hook-and-line fishermen from the fishing villages of Erakadu, Karaiyur, Kudiyiruppu, Mangadu, Olaikuda, Serankottai, Vadakadu and Sembai. The artificial reefs were deployed at three locations, 3 nautical miles offshore, at a depth of 6 metres. The project is supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India (MOEF&CC) GEF SGP, UNDP and TERI, and is reportedly worth `40 lakh.

Speaking about the project, Dr RT John Suresh, Founder Trustee of PLANT Trust, stated that coral reefs play a major role in preserving marine species as it serves as a source of nutrition, and also offers safety. “Over the years, the reefs were damaged by natural calamities and trawl fishing. Various measures are being taken to restore these reefs by the environment department.

PLANT Trust has deployed more than 5,220 artificial reefs across 25 fishing villages in Tamil Nadu, with support from various departments and agencies. With the support of UNDP, GEF SGP and TERI, 300 artificial reefs have been fabricated and deployed offshore in Rameshwaram. This project is a proven technological innovation that improves marine fisheries’ resources for sustainable livelihood of fishermen, and also conserves coastal biodiversity,” he said.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of District Forest Officer S Hemalatha, Deputy Director of Fisheries MV Prabavathi and other officials.