Gutka row: Madras High Court adjourns case against DMK MLAs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the case pertaining to the privilege notice issued to 18 DMK MLAs, present Chief Minister MK Stalin among them, for bringing gutka into the state assembly in 2017 as part of a protest, to Monday for final arguments to be advanced on behalf of the MLAs.

The appeal petitions, filed by the Assembly Secretary and the then Privileges Committee challenging a single judge order quashing the notices to the MLAs, were listed before a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan for pronouncement of orders on Thursday.

However, advocate S Manuraj, representing the respondent MLAs, noted that one of the MLAs — Ku Ka Selvam — had passed away and he also had to verify who among the 17 other MLAs got re-elected (in 2021). He sought time for filing a fresh ‘vakalat’ and for advancing arguments.

Ordering that the appeal petitions against Selvam were dismissed as abated, the bench said there was no need for filing a fresh ‘vakalat’ in the appeal petitions since Manuraj had represented the MLAs in the writ petitions.

When he stressed for additional time to put forth arguments, the bench permitted him to do so on July 29 while pointing out that the arguments were already wound up and a broader consensus was arrived at about remitting the matter back to the speaker. Affirming that no further adjournments would be allowed, the bench posted the matter to Monday.

Expedite pending cases: Jinnah to prosecutors

Chennai: Director of Prosecution (in-charge) and State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, who has been newly appointed to the former post, on Thursday urged the prosecutors to pay special attention to pending cases and take steps for expediting their disposal. Addressing his first meeting of deputy directors and assistant directors of prosecution after assuming office, he said prosecutors must be present in the court when cross examination of prosecution witnesses by the defence counsel takes place. He wanted prosecutors to ensure full participation always in court proceedings. Jinnah also asked them to make themselves available for advice and discussion to the police officers as and when required. He promised to look into the issues of promotion to officers and filling posts. ENS