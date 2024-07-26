TIDCO to set up aviation academy to help students of southern districts

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) will establish an aviation training academy in Kovilpatti to facilitate entry for the students of southern districts to the aviation sector, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan on Thursday.

The minister, who distributed patta to 90 beneficiaries in the presence of RDO Prabu and Tahsildar Prabakar at MLA office, said, “CM MK Stalin had announced the allocation of Rs 425 crore for the Thoothukudi corporation to fulfil basic infrastructure development activities, including construction of drain and stormwater canals, to tackle potential floods during the upcoming northeast monsoon season.”

“Even as the mini Tidel park is nearing completion, Stalin announced the setting up of an aviation training academy at Kovilpatti. Similarly, a new industrial estate will also be set at Kadambur,” said the minister. It may be noted that an air base, operational during World War II, remains defunct at Kovilpatti.